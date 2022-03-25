LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.