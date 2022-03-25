LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.75.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.