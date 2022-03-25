LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.75.
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.