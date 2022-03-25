Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) to post sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.50 million to $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 904%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.13) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. 154,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,230,000 after acquiring an additional 532,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 465,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after buying an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,480,000 after buying an additional 202,056 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

