Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will announce $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.81. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

