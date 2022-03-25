Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,138. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 142,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

