Mark Wahlberg Sells 65,236 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $11.65 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FXLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

