Mark Wahlberg Sells 65,236 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.
Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $11.65 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FXLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.