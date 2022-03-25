Matthew Majoros Sells 400 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ENV opened at $73.77 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 307.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 920.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

