McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.99. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 16,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.