McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.99. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 16,900 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77.
About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.