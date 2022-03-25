Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.28. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.29. 128,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,189. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

