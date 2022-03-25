MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading Down 0.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €178.80 ($196.48) and last traded at €180.05 ($197.86). Approximately 260,993 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €181.55 ($199.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of €183.28 and a 200 day moving average of €199.03.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.