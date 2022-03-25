Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CTO Sells 317,149.20 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total value of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MMAT stock opened at 1.93 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of 1.38 and a twelve month high of 21.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,043,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 75,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Meta Materials by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 357,376 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

