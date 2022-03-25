Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $264,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,735.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

FB opened at $221.18 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

