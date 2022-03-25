Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.99. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 359,144 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,352 shares of company stock valued at $462,025. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mexco Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 165.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

