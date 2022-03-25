MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,432. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $55,742,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,000,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

