Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.50

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.84). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.84), with a volume of 26,257 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The company has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.
Microgen Company Profile (LON:MCGN)
