Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $231.10 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

