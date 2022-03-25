MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.77

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 1374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -200.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
About MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)
MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MillerKnoll (MLKN)
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.