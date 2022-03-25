MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.77

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 1374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -200.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -468.72%.

About MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

