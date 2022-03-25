Mina Market Cap Tops $1.07 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005589 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $52.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.47 or 0.06987972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,440.59 or 0.99872091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 431,272,062 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

