Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,443,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

