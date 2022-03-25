Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.80. 1,599,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

