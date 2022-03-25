Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.80. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.
About Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Chemicals (MITUY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.