Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday.

TSE MOGO opened at C$3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.73. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$277.91 million and a PE ratio of -29.84.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

