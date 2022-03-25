Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.63. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.