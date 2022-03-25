Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.36 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $21,787.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.56 or 0.00458780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

