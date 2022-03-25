Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $552.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.69. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

