Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 242.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

