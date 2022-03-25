Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Monro has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Monro by 37.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 289.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Monro by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.