Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 768 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,883. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

