Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $382.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

