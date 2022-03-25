Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 248 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,508,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $107.75. 70,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,286. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

