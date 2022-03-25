Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 5,240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,539,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

