Montis Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $83.38 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

