Morgan Stanley Cuts Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $8.25

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

HNST opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,841,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

