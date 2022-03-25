Morgan Stanley Lowers Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 440

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.06) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 340 ($4.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 540 ($7.11) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 505 ($6.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 444.17 ($5.85).

NETW stock opened at GBX 254.80 ($3.35) on Friday. Network International has a one year low of GBX 152.90 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.69.

In other news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($42,259.08).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

