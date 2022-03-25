Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

Shares of LON HSV traded up GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 875 ($11.52). 2,185,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,055. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 718.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.65.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

