Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

HomeServe (LON:HSVGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.11) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.66).

Shares of LON HSV traded up GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 875 ($11.52). 2,185,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,055. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 718.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 826.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.65.

HomeServe Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

