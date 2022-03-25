Morgan Stanley Trims Softcat (LON:SCT) Target Price to GBX 1,700

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,910 ($25.14) to GBX 1,700 ($22.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.46) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,962 ($25.83).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,708 ($22.49) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,597.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,815.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.63).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

