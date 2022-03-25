Morgan Stanley Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $89.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUN. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.31.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.