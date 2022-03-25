Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $988,586.82 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $988,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN stock opened at $268.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $77,278,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.