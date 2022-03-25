Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.50.

