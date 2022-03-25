Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $273.17. 87,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,430. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

