Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,564,508. The company has a market cap of $596.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

