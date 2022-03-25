Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

