Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Movado Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MOV traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 483,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $126,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $1,165,794. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.