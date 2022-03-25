MovieBloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $183.11 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $183.11 million and $107.31 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00035178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00112440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

