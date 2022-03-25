Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 162,900 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $30.74 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Thryv by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

