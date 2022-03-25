Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1,292.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 255,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 237,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,512,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

