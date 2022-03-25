Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) EVP Sells $94,182.30 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -83.12 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $42.33.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.