MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of MVO opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%.
About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MV Oil Trust (MVO)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.