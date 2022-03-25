MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of MVO opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

