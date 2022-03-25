N-able (NYSE:NABL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

N-able stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

