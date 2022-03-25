NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.87. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.86.
